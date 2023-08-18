Watch | Passenger captures video of flames spewing from engine of Southwest Airlines

Nerve-wracking video captured the moment flames shot out of an engine of a Southwest Airlines jet. The video was captured by a passenger aboard the Texas to Mexico flight. Flames start bursting out of the jet in the sky near Houston, forcing the plan into a hasty but safe landing, officials said Wednesday.

Flight 307 was climbing out of William P. Hobby Airport in Houston en route to Cancun on Tuesday evening when the right engine erupted in flames, KHOU reported. The jet experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, read the official statement from the Dallas-based carrier.

"The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service for review," the airline added. "A different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun last evening, and we appreciate our Customers’ patience and support."

Video captures the moment of terror

The footage taken by the passenger captured the terrifying scene of flames shooting from Flight 307’s right engine. The video was captured by passenger Ricardo Garcia.

A mechanical engineer named Andrew Sandino, 38 witnessed this moment from the ground. He was leaving for work near Hobby when he looked up and saw flames coming out of the aircraft.

"I noticed big black plumes of smoke coming out the right engine and then it started shooting really big fireballs out and the plane was shifting back and forth, side to side, pretty heavily," Sandino told NBC News on Thursday.

Flight 307 was only in the air for 16 minutes, total, before passengers were back on the ground and moved to a new plane.

Southwest is one of the few major U.S.-based carriers to have never had a fatal crash.

Back in 2018, a New Mexico woman was killed when an engine exploded on a Southwest flight after taking off from New York. The blast sent shrapnel through one of the jet’s windows and the victim was partially sucked out of the plane.

(With inputs from agencies)

