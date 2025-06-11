Meghalaya murder case: One of the accused in the murder of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi was being taken to the airport in Madhya Pradesh when he was slapped by a passenger standing there. In a video shared by the news agency PTI, the accused was seen wearing a black face cover while the police were taking him to the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night (June 10).

While he was entering the airport, a man standing at the site slapped the accused. The passenger was waiting for his luggage while standing there.

As the accused was wearing a mask, he could not be identified.

'Sonam came to Indore from Meghalaya and...'

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said that the Meghalaya Police, with a team of 12 members, left Shillong with the four accused nabbed - Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. Meanwhile, the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is still in Shillong, and her medical examination was done.

Meanwhile, police have made a big claim that Sonam Raghuvanshi returned to Indore after allegedly murdering her husband and met with her “lover” to plan her next move. The Madhya Pradesh Police claimed that Sonam met Raj Kushwaha in a rented room and planned ahead. She later went 2,000km away to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

"We have received information that Sonam came to Indore from Meghalaya, and stayed in a rented flat in Dewas Naka area between May 25 and 27. However, Meghalaya Police will be able to give detailed information about this," police said, HT reported.'

Police have further alleged that Sonam was deliberately confusing authorities to affect the investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage, and Railway records show that she may have taken a train from Guwahati to Patna after May 23-24 to confuse police and lead the investigation by dodging flight records.

“We have CCTV footage of her getting off a Guwahati-Patna train. The route was chosen to misguide investigators,” a senior UP police officer told the Times of India.