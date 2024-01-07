Watch: Massive alien spotted outside Miami mall? Police reveal truth

The year 2024 started for Florida with a bizarre rumour spreading like wildfire on social media: A 10-foot-tall alien was roaming in a Miami shopping mall, inviting a huge police presence in the vicinity. The speculation market turned red hot after a video went viral on social media showing a massive figure strolling outside Bayside Marketplace. The video showed the ‘alien’ shadow surrounded by dozens of police officers, and cruisers with their lights flashing.

Rumours on the internet

As soon as the video went viral, the speculations and murmurs came flooding as well. "I don't know if the rumours about the aliens at the Miami Mall are real but I do know I never seen this many police in one place," one X user posted. MIAMI MALL ALIEN INCIDENT -



A Miami mall was shut down by POLICE & rumors are being spread around about “8-10ft tall shadow aliens” 👽 ‼️



Reports are saying that it was 'kids fighting'. pic.twitter.com/PXsoaufWiD — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 5, 2024 × I’m not a conspiracy theorist but when this many cops show up to shut down a Miami mall, and not one single person took a video from inside or driving by? Something is off. Rumors are there were “8-10 foot shadow aliens”



Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself pic.twitter.com/0B3AFQV7yU — Louis KC (@notlouisck) January 5, 2024 × A Miami mall was shut down by POLICE & rumors are being spread around about “8-10ft tall shadow aliens”



News outlets are reporting it was a teen riot but first hand accounts are saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/2DOLQWEIVP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 5, 2024 × Another X user claimed that there were '10ft Aliens/Creatures' which were 'fired at inside and outside Miami Mall' in supposed footage.



Some posts claimed people in the vicinity lost WiFi for some hours while some alleged that the nearby airports had also been shut down.

Police issue statement

Miami police on Friday (Jan 5) however debunked all these statements, calling them ‘false.’ In a statement, the department confirmed: "There were no aliens, UFOs, or ETs."

Speaking of the viral videos, officer Michael Vega added: "It’s a shadow of a person walking. If you look at the beginning of the clip, you can see the person at the bottom of the shadow. "If there was any creature, myself and other officers would have our handgun, rifle, and shotgun out while we hide behind our cars," he added.

What happened inside the mall?

The large police presence outside the Miami mall was caused by a large brawl between teenagers on Monday night. Some of them also set off fireworks inside the mall, leading many people to believe that a shooting had taken place.

Later, the police arrested at least four juveniles for causing the massive distress. “The juveniles were causing chaos,” Vega said.