LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Watch: Massive alien spotted outside Miami mall? Police reveal truth

Miami, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
main img

Massive police presence outside a Miami mall amidst rumours that an alien had been spotted Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The speculation market turned red hot after a video went viral on social media showing a massive figure strolling outside Bayside Marketplace.

The year 2024 started for Florida with a bizarre rumour spreading like wildfire on social media: A 10-foot-tall alien was roaming in a Miami shopping mall, inviting a huge police presence in the vicinity. The speculation market turned red hot after a video went viral on social media showing a massive figure strolling outside Bayside Marketplace. The video showed the ‘alien’ shadow surrounded by dozens of police officers, and cruisers with their lights flashing.

Rumours on the internet

As soon as the video went viral, the speculations and murmurs came flooding as well. "I don't know if the rumours about the aliens at the Miami Mall are real but I do know I never seen this many police in one place," one X user posted.  

×
×
×

Another X user claimed that there were '10ft Aliens/Creatures' which were 'fired at inside and outside Miami Mall' in supposed footage.

Some posts claimed people in the vicinity lost WiFi for some hours while some alleged that the nearby airports had also been shut down.

trending now

Police issue statement

Miami police on Friday (Jan 5) however debunked all these statements, calling them ‘false.’ In a statement, the department confirmed: "There were no aliens, UFOs, or ETs."

Speaking of the viral videos, officer Michael Vega added: "It’s a shadow of a person walking. If you look at the beginning of the clip, you can see the person at the bottom of the shadow. "If there was any creature, myself and other officers would have our handgun, rifle, and shotgun out while we hide behind our cars," he added.

Watch: Gravitas | A Culture of violence in the US

×

"There were no aliens. No airports were closed. Nothing is being withheld from the public. LOL.”

What happened inside the mall?

The large police presence outside the Miami mall was caused by a large brawl between teenagers on Monday night. Some of them also set off fireworks inside the mall, leading many people to believe that a shooting had taken place.

Later, the police arrested at least four juveniles for causing the massive distress. “The juveniles were causing chaos,” Vega said.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

RELATED

Little China boy gifts gold bars worth $15k to girl as ‘engagement’ gift

US coal miners discover mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years

Enormous 15ft sea creature washes up on UK coast, stunning beachgoers