WATCH | Father breaks windshield to save baby from hot car in Texas

A heartwarming video of a father smashing the car windshield to rescue a crying baby from a hot car in Texas, United States, has been going viral on social media. The incident happened amid the harsh heat wave sweeping across the southwestern states.

The footage shows a crowd gathered around a car at a gas station parking lot in Harlingen, Texas. People desperately tried to save the baby accidentally left inside the vehicle in the scorching heat. A bystander witnessed the tense situation and filmed it.

Father of the year; Dad smashes his windshield to rescue his baby after locking his keys inside the car

The baby's father, who accidentally locked the keys inside the car, smashed the windshield with a hammer and lifted the baby out to safety. Although the exact duration of the baby being inside the vehicle remains unknown, experts say a car's interior temperature can increase by 20 degrees within 10 minutes, posing life-threatening risks.

The first responders arrived promptly and examined the baby's condition. The child was safe and unharmed. The parents did not face any legal situation as the focus was on ensuring the baby's well-being.

Heatwave in US southwest to expand eastward

As the heat wave grips the southwestern United States, the temperatures have surpassed records in several major cities over the weekend. According to BCC News, the heatwave will expand to the central and eastern regions of the US.

According to meteorologists, July might become the Earth's hottest month since records are being maintained. An analysis in Washington Post said Phoenix, Arizona, is on the path to become the first major US city to average over 38 degree Celsius for an entire month. Furthermore, 18 heat-related deaths have been reported in Maricopa County since April, with 69 more deaths under probe.

Extreme heat becomes number one weather-related killer in US

The National Park Service reported at least four deaths among visitors. Moreover, two female hikers died in the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada on Sunday due to temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. However, cops have not released the official identities or the cause of death.

Heat dome, a large area of high pressure, is causing the heat wave in the southwestern United States, according to BBC Weather. The heatwave will last another two weeks, said the National Weather Service's Climate Predictor.

