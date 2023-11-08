Watch: Astronauts accidentally let slip a tool bag away, now it’s orbiting Earth

To err is human, and astronauts are no different.

On November 2, when NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting repairs on the International Space Station’s (ISS) solar panels, they accidentally let slip a tool bag away. Last seen by @Astro_Satoshi while floating over Mount Fuji 🗻 the 'Orbital Police' can confirm that the lost EVA gear is being tracked 🫡 https://t.co/wz4MITmAfM pic.twitter.com/eksfu9fPFw — Dr Meganne Christian (@astro_meganne) November 5, 2023 × Now, it is orbiting Earth, and some sky observers might actually spot it using binoculars at around magnitude +6.

What happened?

While spacewalkers were conducting repairs on the solar panel unit, they inadvertently lost one tool bag. Later, the bag was spotted using external station cameras.

Fortunately, the tool bag was no longer required in the repair operation. Later, NASA scientists predicted the bag’s trajectory and concluded that it posed no risk to the ISS or the onboard crew.

What will happen to the tool bag?

The tool bag is expected to orbit around Earth for few months, during which it will continue to descend until 70 miles or 113 kilometres.

Watch: Cosmic journey: Space balloons & space station visit part of the tour × After reaching there, it will start to disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere.

How you can see the tool bag?

Observers who can see the ISS can also spot the tool bag, extremely bright for its size, hovering near the space station.

They should scan the sky just ahead of the space station, using binoculars, for the next few weeks.

As the small object gradually loses height, it should appear a few seconds ahead of the ISS.

Previous such instances

Interestingly, on November 18, 2008, astronauts had lost a similar repair kit during an operation outside the ISS.

It was visible from Earth even months later, just ahead of the ISS. There’ve been earlier losses of astronauts’ items, too, to the junkyard of near-Earth orbit.