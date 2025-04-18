The space journey of pop icon Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King, along with others, was marked as a historic moment for women in space tourism. However, while the Blue Origin all-female flight made the headlines, it has sparked a series of conspiracy theories among netizens.

Advertisment

Katy Perry’s hair

X users pointed out that Katy Perry’s hair was floating in the wrong direction, indicating that the whole space mission was fake. Social media users noted that when NASA astronaut Sunita Williams was stuck in space, her hair was up in wild angles, unlike Perry’s hair.

Also read | 'Vapid' Katy Perry trolled for 'tone-deaf' Blue Origin space flight that lasted few seconds. Some of the criticism is legit | See samples

Advertisment

Williams' hair in zero gravity was so iconic that once US President Donald Trump remarked on it, calling the astronaut the “woman with the wild hair”. This led to viewers questioning why the NS-31 crew members’ hair appears still during their moment in space, sparking conspiracy theories.

“The real astronaut lady that Spacex X saved had her hair all raised. This is so fake,” a user wrote on X.

Another said, “I have long hair... And when I'm underwater my hair just flows and sways and goes with the emotions in the water... You see none of that in these fake space photos.” A third commented, “Watch their hair. Then look at Sumi's while in space. This is all fake.”

Advertisment

Also read | Katy Perry sings 'What a Wonderful World' on board Blue Origin, kisses the ground on her arrival back to Earth

However, there is also a possibility that it was because the Blue Origin crew had their hair set by professionals ahead of their 11-minute space journey.

“Totally depends how much freaking hairspray is in that hair,” a user noted.

Gayle King’s hand

In a viral TikTok video, a user claimed that Gayle King’s hand mysteriously disappears in a clip, where the crew is seen floating in a spacecraft, suggesting that the video was shot in green screen rather than during a real space flight.

Also read | Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight

In the caption, the user alleged, “It’s not real it's fake Don't believe me find the original video download yourself and super speed it down. What’s going on what are the distracting us from? I have goosebumps.” Several other social media users supported the claims.

“I think you’ve done a great job uploading this and trying ur best to show everyone what they can’t see, if anyone can’t comprehend they will find it elsewhere no need to apologize for the eye opener,” one user said.

Watch | Historic Blue Origin flight: Women astronauts experience panoramic views of Earth

However, the claim was debunked after Blue Origin posted a slow-motion clip showing no distortion of King’s hand, suggesting the video posted by the TikTok user was a result of poor editing or video compression.