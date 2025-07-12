A doctor is warning about the dangers of exposing babies to hormone treatments, which many parents are taking these days. Professor Jovanna Dahlgren, an expert in paediatric endocrinology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, told a Swedish newspaper about an incident that occurred eight years ago, where a baby girl was exposed to abnormally high levels of testosterone while getting skin-to-skin from her father. The man was using the testosterone gel product, an artificial version of the male sex hormone at the time. The parents got worried when the baby's genitalia started to appear strange. The clitoris grew longer, and her labia closed over to resemble a male scrotum. Doctors carried out blood tests of the 10-month-old baby to understand the problem. They found that problem after which the parents took the needed steps, and the baby's condition reversed. Also Read: Secret of the mysterious structures near Norway has finally been revealed

Testosterone is taken by men who suffer from low sex drive

Dahlgren told Göteborgs-Posten that she wants to raise awareness about the issue as hormonal treatment becomes more common. Notably, the testosterone gel product is used by men who experience lethargy and a low sex drive. "I don't think people always understand how potent these treatments are," she said. The professor cited another case where a 10-year-old boy developed breasts. The doctors found that it was because of the female sex hormone treatment that his mother was taking. In the UK, the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is seeing a growth, with several private companies reaching out to men. While it was once only used to treat the problem of low levels of sex hormone in older men, it is now being marketed to younger men, promising them higher energy levels and a stronger erection.

Warnings on hormone treatment