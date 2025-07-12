A baby girl was accidentally exposed to the testosterone gel by her father, and this led to changes in her body, which scared the parents. The doctors have warned that hormonal treatment can trigger dangerous effects in children.
A doctor is warning about the dangers of exposing babies to hormone treatments, which many parents are taking these days. Professor Jovanna Dahlgren, an expert in paediatric endocrinology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, told a Swedish newspaper about an incident that occurred eight years ago, where a baby girl was exposed to abnormally high levels of testosterone while getting skin-to-skin from her father. The man was using the testosterone gel product, an artificial version of the male sex hormone at the time. The parents got worried when the baby's genitalia started to appear strange. The clitoris grew longer, and her labia closed over to resemble a male scrotum. Doctors carried out blood tests of the 10-month-old baby to understand the problem. They found that problem after which the parents took the needed steps, and the baby's condition reversed. Also Read: Secret of the mysterious structures near Norway has finally been revealed
Dahlgren told Göteborgs-Posten that she wants to raise awareness about the issue as hormonal treatment becomes more common. Notably, the testosterone gel product is used by men who experience lethargy and a low sex drive. "I don't think people always understand how potent these treatments are," she said. The professor cited another case where a 10-year-old boy developed breasts. The doctors found that it was because of the female sex hormone treatment that his mother was taking. In the UK, the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is seeing a growth, with several private companies reaching out to men. While it was once only used to treat the problem of low levels of sex hormone in older men, it is now being marketed to younger men, promising them higher energy levels and a stronger erection.
The Daily Mail reported that similar cases have also been reported in the UK. In 2023, the UK drug safety regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said that a British child exposed to the testosterone gel product experienced "increased growth and genital enlargement." This led to the body issuing urgent warnings to parents using the products to be careful around children. They were advised to wash their hands properly and prevent children from coming in contact with them. Women using hormone-based medications to treat menopause were also told to keep them away from children and other adults. Testosterone is present in both men and women, but at much lower levels in the latter. The hormone levels drop in some men after the age of 40, something that is also referred to as "manopause." Lack of this hormone in men can lead to depression, loss of sex drive or erectile dysfunction. Poor sleep, brain fog and increased fat around the belly or chest can also be seen in some men.