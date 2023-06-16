Old age home residents have fun at staff member's bachelorette party; watch

What comes to mind when you close your eyes and picture a bachelorette party or any celebration? Most of us imagine a lively gathering of people in their late 20s or 30s, enjoying themselves with friends of their own age. But every now and then, someone breaks the mould and creates a truly extraordinary event. That's exactly what Sarah, a director at an assisted living facility named Independence Village Waukee did. She invited elderly women from her facility to her bachelorette party. The video of the celebration will bring a smile to your face. The event happened in the city of Waukee, the United States.

Girl invites elderly women to her bachelorette party:

A heartwarming video capturing the essence of this unique celebration was shared on Instagram. In the video, the ladies are all dressed up, wearing 'team bride' sashes, and clearly having a fantastic time. Instagram users quickly showered Sarah with praise for her one-of-a-kind idea.

Users react:

The video touched the hearts of many, garnering widespread appreciation. One Instagram user couldn't help but comment, "This is sooooo cute!! How wonderful that the staff is so inclusive, incorporating these individuals into personal celebrations. I bet for some of them, it not only made their day but their entire year!"