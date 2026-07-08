If your quest to find love has not yielded any results, turn to Vastu. The ancient Indian architectural system talks about merging the structural design of your house with natural forces to give you the best results in all areas of life. This is also true for love and relationships. Finding a partner is getting tougher in this age of technology. Even though there are dating apps to find someone, most people fail to find that perfect someone.

Vastu says this could be because of energy stuck in your bedroom. The things you have in there and how they are kept decide the emotional energy you are releasing. Here are a few things you can do to your bedroom to increase your chances of finding love, according to Vastu Expert Dr Madhu Kotiya.

Remove old stuff

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The number one rule for attracting love, finances, peace of mind, and anything else is to keep your space clutter-free. Get rid of old clothes, broken items, unused gifts, past relationship memories or things stuffed under the bed. All of them are making the energy in your bedroom heavy. A clean and fresh space translates to new love. If the room is still holding the past, it pushes us to remain emotionally stuck.

Go double

Turn the “single” arrangement in your bedroom into a "double". This means place things in pairs. One pillow, one side table, one lamp, one chair — all these symbolically keep the energy very individual. Inviting partnership requires keeping some things in pairs. Two pillows, two lamps or two balanced side spaces near the bed can make the room feel more welcoming for love.

Make it cheery

Create a happy environment in the bedroom by keeping the decor soft, subtle and avoiding anything that is sad, lonely or aggressive. Throw out dry flowers and broken showpieces. Relationships require soft energy. A bedroom should feel warm, safe and emotionally gentle.

Mirror rule

Everyone has mirrors in their bedroom. But they should never face your bed or reflect you while you are sleeping. A mirror directly facing the bed is not considered good in Vastu. It can create restlessness and sometimes unnecessary confusion in relationships. Cover it up while sleeping if removing it is not an option.

No office rule

The bedroom should only function as a space where you sleep. Avoid bringing your office work home, or at least, keep it out of your bedroom. Laptops, bills, pending files and work stress near the bed disturb the energy of rest and romance. The restless energy of work creates a stressful atmosphere in the bedroom.

Clean bed

Keep your bed clean and avoid clutter. It should be stable and approachable from both sides. A broken bed, an old mattress or a bed pushed into a tight corner can show blocked relationship energy.