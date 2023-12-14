US woman comes alive 24 minutes after declared clinically dead, shares experience

A woman had a near-death experience in the United States after she lost consciousness and was declared clinically dead for 24 minutes. The doctors declared author Lauren Canaday as "clinically dead" after her heart suddenly stopped beating.

After remaining unconscious for nearly half an hour, the woman was resuscitated. As she woke up, the woman said she had no memory of the past week. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session held on Reddit, the woman revealed her experience. The woman said that she was taken to the hospital where she remained in a coma for two days.

Canaday further thanked her husband who started her CPR early and said that he would also be her "hero". "I went into sudden cardiac arrest at home this past February - my husband called 911 and started CPR. It took 24 minutes for EMTs to resuscitate me. After 9 days in the ICU, I was declared 'cognitively intact' and have no visible brain damage on MRIs," said Canaday, in the Reddit post.

The internet users were willing to know about her experience and shared several questions about what happened immediately after he collapses and what kind of tests she underwent.

Canaday said that her electroencephalogram's results came normal after she woke up even though she experienced an epileptic seizure for more than 30 minutes after getting resuscitated. An electroencephalogram is a test which measures electrical activity in the human brain.

Didn't see flashes of life, says woman

"My husband did CPR for 4 minutes and the operator told him what to do, he'd never done it and hadn't been certified in a long time. Luckily we are close to a fire station and EMTs arrived in 4 minutes to take over and use the paddles!" she said.

The author, while responding to a user, said that she was informed by the paramedics that her cardiac arrest occurred because of complications from COVID-19, for which she tested positive when she was admitted to the ICU.

Canaday, in clinical terms, experienced autoresuscitation or the Lazarus effect. The rare phenomenon takes place when a patient "declared dead from cardiac arrest suddenly shows signs of life", which makes it appear like they have come back from the dead even though never actually died.

As per the New York Post, the case of Canaday is fascinating since many people do not have a long life after their resurrection. Her experience's most fascinating part was the feeling of “extreme peace", which she added stayed with her for a "few weeks upon waking". Also, she confirmed that she did not see flashes of her life - a symptom which has been described by many.