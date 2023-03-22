US: Two Virginia inmates escape prison, eat pancakes at IHOP before getting caught

Two inmates in the US state of Virginia managed to achieve freedom for a few hours and taste delicious IHOP pancakes before being chauffeured back by the jail authorities. The incident transpired earlier this week in the Newport News Jail Annex when inmates John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43 took a leaf out of the movie Shawshank Redemption to chart their escape.

According to the Newport News Sheriff's Office (NNSO), the inmates using 'primitive tools' managed to dig a hole in their cell wall and later scaled the prison wall to complete a daring escape. During the routine prisoners count check in the evening around 7 PM, the authorities realised that the two inmates were missing.

"The two men began to exploit a construction design weakness utilising primitive-made tools constructed from a toothbrush and metal object," informed the NNSO in a press release.

"Those tools facilitated their access to untied rebars between the walls. Once gaining access to the rebar, they used it to further make their escape."

After escaping the prison, the two made their way to a nearby IHOP, located seven miles away in the town of Hampton. There, the duo opted to have a hearty dinner/breakfast of pancakes.

After police launched a public campaign to apprehend the two fugitives, they were found sitting at an IHOP table in the 1000 block of Mercury Boulevard at 3:30 AM on Tuesday. According to reports, a private citizen identified the fugitives after watching the news and informed the police. The two surrendered peacefully without any retaliation.

Two inmates made their escape from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday through this hole they made in the wall. They were captured at an IHOP early Tuesday by Hampton Police Dept. officers, thanks to tips from citizens.

Notably, Garza had been lodged in prison since December last year on charges of contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear. Meanwhile, Nemo had a big roster of charges ranging from forgery, possession of burglary tools, and credit card larceny to contempt of court and a probation violation.

After the arrest, the Sherrif's office said it will not be giving out additional information until the structural weaknesses of the prison were rectified.

“Due to the fact that this weakness presents itself throughout the facility, and until all weaknesses are identified and secured, we will not discuss the situation further for security reasons," read the statement.

