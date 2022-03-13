US teacher accused of biting two students over a jar of pickles

A Florida teacher has been charged with biting two kids over a container of pickles.

This teacher, Rhonda Rice, was suspended and sent to a new school after the following accusation.

Rice was "playing around with pupils," according to a representative for Polk County Public Schools in Bartow, Florida, where Rice was teaching, according to Fox13 News.

According to the school's affidavit, Rhonda was in the classroom when she noticed two kids removing stuff from the storage area.

When she took a jar of pickles from the shelf, the kids mistook her for a pickle thief.

This is when one of the pupils took the jar from the shelf and placed it back on the shelf.

Rhonda, on the other hand, is said to have bitten him at the time.

The teacher allegedly bit the other pupil when he tried to steal the jar.

This incident occurred in October of last year.

Bartow Middle School suspended Rice for three days after the students reported her to the faculty in November, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

After that, she changed schools.

She even "licked their arms to get them off" when they grabbed the jar, according to the pupils.

Rice was charged with two counts of criminal violence when the authorities judged that even licking was enough.

The date of her arraignment has been set for March 31.

