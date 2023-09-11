A puppy got exposed to fentanyl in the US. This is what happened next

The Irvine Police Department in California recently administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, to a pit bull puppy in a bid to save it from a potential fentanyl overdose. The incident took place when the puppy was exposed to fentanyl in a car, leading to visible signs of overdose.

On Friday (September 8), the Irvine police department announced their intervention in a case that shook the community. The puppy's owners, identified as Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, of Santa Ana, were quickly arrested at a Walmart on charges of felony animal cruelty and possession of narcotics, reported the Associated Press.

The circumstances leading to the puppy's overdose remain somewhat unclear. It is believed that the exposure might have occurred within the confines of the vehicle.

The gravity of the situation was compounded by the fact that this was not the first time the puppy had experienced an overdose.

One of the arrestees reportedly recognised the symptoms, stating, "Oh, I think my dog is overdosing."

Administering narcan

Officers at the scene promptly administered Narcan to the ailing puppy. A video posted online by the police department documented this critical moment, showing officers delivering Narcan to the distressed puppy as it struggled to breathe. The Narcan had the intended effect, and the puppy's condition started to improve.

Following the administration of Narcan, the police transported the puppy to an emergency veterinarian for comprehensive treatment. The authorities reported that the dog was on the path to a full recovery, and the animal services unit would take custody of the pup.

US imposes sanctions on Chinese, Mexican entities

The United States sanctioned 17 people and entities in China and Mexico on Tuesday for facilitating the creation of counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills, as the Biden administration works to reduce imports of the lethal substance.

The US Treasury Department, in a statement, said it slapped sanctions on seven entities and six people based in China, as well as one business and three people based in Mexico, as reported by Reuters.

It accused individuals of selling pill press machines and other equipment used to impress counterfeit trade markings onto illegally made tablets, which were frequently laced with fentanyl and bound for the United States.

According to research released earlier this month by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of drug overdose deaths containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl more than quadrupled in the United States between 2016 and 2021.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and it is increasingly being combined with other illegal substances, frequently with disastrous effects.

