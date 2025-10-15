/US passport slips from top 10 as Singapore, South Korea, and Japan dominate global rankings. Check where India is on the list

For the first time in 20 years, the US passport has fallen out of the top 10 most influential passports, according to the Henley Passport Index. Once ranked first in 2014, the US is now tied for 12th with Malaysia, with citizens of both countries enjoying visa-free access to 180 out of 227 countries and territories. The Henley Passport Index, which is compiled by the London-based Henley & Partners in collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks passports based on how many countries can be visited without needing a visa. The greater the number of visa-free destinations, the 'stronger' the passport.

Singapore tops the ranking

In 2025, the rankings are dominated by Asian countries. Singapore holds the top position, allowing its citizens to travel without a visa to 193 countries. South Korea follows closely behind at second, with 190 destinations, while Japan secures the third spot, offering visa-free travel to 189 countries. Meanwhile, traditional Western powerhouses, like the US and UK, are losing their dominance. The US passport now ranks below several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

India's position

India's passport has slipped down to 85th place in 2025, as compared to 80th last year. The number of countries that Indian nationals can visit without a visa has increased, with recent additions like Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and several African and Caribbean nations.

China's rising status

China's passport has also made significant strides, improving from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025. This increase reflects new visa-free agreements with several countries in South America, the Gulf region, Russia, and Europe.

Why the US passport has weakened?

The decline in the US passport's ranking is due to various international visa changes. Brazil's decision to end its visa-free access for US citizens in April 2025, along with the US being excluded from the expanding visa-waiver lists of China and Vietnam, contributed to its fall. On the other hand, Germany and France are among the European countries that now enjoy visa-free travel to China.

Top 10 most powerful passports in 2025