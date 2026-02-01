/Union Budget 2026: No tax relief, only meme relief — Netizens flood social media with savage memes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday (February 1), and no sooner had her speech ended than social media was flooded with memes. Netizens responded with sharp wit and humour, using memes to capture everything from expectations of tax relief to the familiar anxieties of the middle class, turning the budget announcements into a viral talking point.

Here are the best ones

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2026

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the auspicious occasion of Magha Purnima and the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the Finance Minister said that the first Union Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan is guided by three core kartavya (duties). The first kartavya focuses on accelerating and sustaining economic growth by improving productivity and competitiveness, while strengthening the economy’s resilience amid volatile global conditions. The second kartavya aims to fulfil the aspirations of the people by enhancing their capabilities and positioning them as active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity.

The third kartavya, aligned with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, seeks to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has equitable access to resources, infrastructure, and opportunities for meaningful participation. Presenting a Yuva Shakti–driven Budget, the Finance Minister emphasized the Government’s Sankalp to prioritize the poor, underprivileged, and disadvantaged. She reaffirmed that India will continue to move confidently towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambitious growth with inclusive development. As a rapidly expanding economy with rising trade and capital requirements, India must remain closely integrated with global markets, increase exports, and attract stable long-term investments.

Netizens flood social media with savage memes Photograph: (Others)

She also highlighted the challenging external environment, marked by threats to global trade and multilateralism, disruptions in supply chains, and constrained access to critical resources. At the same time, emerging technologies are reshaping production systems while significantly increasing demands for water, energy, and critical minerals.