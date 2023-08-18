Un‘bear’able encounter: Florida woman wildly screams after unexpected guest shows up on door, Watch

A Florida woman recently got the biggest shock of her life as she stepped out onto the porch one evening with her dog.

In a hair-raising event that got captured in the doorbell camera, the woman came across a bear who was poking its head around the corner. As the video shows, both seemed startled after the unexpected encounter.

Watch: Bear startles woman and dog as they leave home in Florida https://t.co/fCD7kfDfbU pic.twitter.com/f6Aa4v9ybp — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 18, 2023 ×

The woman, named Gina Helsel, resides in the Daytona Beach area. Last Thursday (August 10), when she let her dog out onto the porch to scare off the cats, little did she know she herself was in for a big shock.

As the encounter happened, Gina let out a loud scream and rushed back into the safety of the house along with her dog.

The bear, who didn’t exhibit aggressive behaviour, turned tail and wandered off.

"The bear was getting in the neighbor's trash and I caught it in the act," Gina was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“My brother called me… cracking up and was like, ‘Gina, only you would scream like that',” she said while explaining how her family members reacted to the incident.

“I am glad the bear’s OK. I don’t want anything to happen to the bear. The bear was doing what – it lives here,” Gina added.

Mike Orlando, a bear biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the bear was equally startled as the old lady upon experiencing the unexpected encounter.

He was quoted by Unilad as saying, “They just all startled each other. She probably wasn’t prepared to have a bear sitting there, and the bear probably wasn’t prepared to have her show up with the dog.”

He also advised the local community to keep the garbage well secured to avoid having frequent visits by the bear.