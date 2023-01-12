Ukrainian soldier survives surgery to remove explosive from chest

The adjective miraculous found a befitting place for itself when it came to define what a rare, successful surgery performed on a Ukrainian soldier meant. Senior officials in Kyiv said that a Ukrainian soldier was successfully operated upon to remove an unexploded grenade from his chest.

The unexploded weapon was removed from just beneath the heart of the injured military man. Ukraine's deputy minister of defence Hanna Maliar uploaded an image that showed the X-ray image attributed to the operated-upon soldier.

"Military doctors conducted an operation to remove a VOG grenade, which did not break, from the body of the soldier," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Anton Gerashchenko, Ukraine’s internal affairs ministerial adviser described the procedure as one that would "go down in medical textbooks".

How was the operation carried out?

The operation was reportedly carried out without using electrocoagulation — a common method to control bleeding during surgery — because "the grenade could detonate at any moment", Maliar said.

Internal affairs minister Anton Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram update early on Thursday: "The unexploded part of the grenade was taken from under the heart. The grenade did not explode, but remained explosive."

Citing Yevgenia Slivko, communications adviser to the commander of the medical forces in Ukraine’s military, Gerashchenko said the patient was believed to be about 28 years old.

"There have never been such operations in the practice of our doctors. Similar was during the war in Afghanistan. About the current patient, I can say that he was born in 1994, now he is sent for rehabilitation, his condition is stable. I think this case will go down in medical textbooks."

