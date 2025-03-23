What's in a name? But the situation doesn't seem as philosophical for Eileen De Bont, a resident of North Whales, UK. It all began in 2009 when she was an active part of a fundraising process for Children In Need. She ran an eBay auction to raise money for charity, after which she promised to take up a name chosen by the highest bidder. She successfully managed to bring in over $5000.

From that day on, Eileen De Bont was rechristened Pudsey Bear, which is also the name of the mascot associated with Children In Need. The 53-year-old had changed her name on all her official documents, from bank to utility bills. But only the Home Office refused to accept her application to change her name. Fifteen years ago, they termed her new name 'frivolous'. And now as Bear is looking to reapply for the process, the department still seems unsure as they cite copyright infringement. Children In Need is an initiative by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and is potentially looked at as a reason for the rejection.

Speaking to news outlet MailOnline, Bear said, "They just won't let me be who I am. All my bills, my bank details, the GP, my local health trust. Everywhere else has accepted my new name – everywhere except the Passport Office."

She added, "When I applied back in 2009, their reasoning was that it was a frivolous name, and therefore the answer was no."

