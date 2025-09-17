UK rolls out royal carpet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (September 17) received an extravagant welcome during his second state visit to the UK, with a gun salute and a display of mounted cavalry marking the start of his arrival, all amidst tight security. Prince William and his wife Catherine greeted Trump and First Lady Melania as the Marine One helicopter landed at Windsor Castle.

Shielded from the protests outside by layers of security, the couple escorted the Trumps to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The formal proceedings kicked off with Trump shaking hands with the monarch just as a 41-gun salute was fired from six historic World War One artillery pieces positioned on the castle’s eastern lawn, with another similar salute taking place at the Tower of London in central London.

A royal welcome for Donald Trump and Melania

A massive spectacle unfolded, with around 120 horses and 1,300 British military personnel participating in what officials described as the grandest military ceremonial welcome for a state visitor in recent history. Following the formalities, the royal couple and the Trumps made their way in a carriage procession across the Windsor estate toward the ancient castle.

Britain is pulling out all the stops to impress and charm the unpredictable Donald Trump during his latest visit, aiming to keep him engaged amid a series of global crises. The 79-year-old president, however, is being kept at a distance from the British public, as polls show that he is highly unpopular among them. The entire trip is being carried out behind closed doors, out of view from regular Britons.

Knowing Trump's affinity for British royalty and his love for extravagant displays, the UK has outdone itself with a ceremonial welcome even grander than the one offered during his 2019 state visit, when Queen Elizabeth II hosted him. Trump and his wife Melania will pay their respects by laying a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022. The trip will conclude with a formal white-tie banquet, where both Trump and King Charles III are scheduled to make speeches.

Political Tensions and the Epstein Shadow

The question for Britain is whether this lavish reception will win over Trump, whose unpredictable policies on issues like tariffs, Ukraine, and Gaza have created global chaos. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be hoping that Trump leaves the UK feeling positively towards the country, though the outcome remains uncertain.