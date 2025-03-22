Joseph Awuah-Darko, a 28-year-old British-Ghanaian artist, has decided to end his life with euthanasia in the Netherlands after struggling for years with bipolar disorder. Having documented his mental health battle online, he says the illness has left him in constant pain, making life unbearable.

Advertisment

“I wake up every day in severe pain,” he shared in an emotional Instagram video posted in December. He spent five years contemplating the decision before formally applying for euthanasia through the Euthanasia Expert Centre in the Netherlands. The approval process could take up to four years.

Advertisment

Seeking a dignified end

Joseph, who moved to the Netherlands specifically for this purpose, says his choice is about control and dignity. “There is a dignity attached to doing it this way,” he told The Times.

Also Read | Woman forces staff to count 6,000 coins of $90 after they cut off her power

Advertisment

Despite his decision, he acknowledged that life itself is worth living but stated that the burden of his personal struggles—including depression, financial pressures, and the fast-changing world—had become overwhelming.

The Last Supper project

Before his planned euthanasia, Joseph launched ‘The Last Supper Project’, an initiative where he connects with strangers over dinner to share his story.

Initially inspired by the messages of support he received, he has now travelled to Paris, Milan, Brussels, and Berlin, hosting 57 dinners so far, with 120 more planned through August.

Also Read | ChatGPT sued: Norwegian man left 'deeply troubled' as AI chatbot claims he murdered his sons

Mr Joesph told The Times, "I thought, ‘As I work with this non-violent transition in my life, why don't I connect with people to break bread?’”

Public response and ongoing struggles

Joseph's public revelation has sparked mixed reactions. While some respect his decision, others urged him to reconsider. Despite the sense of community from the dinners, he admits that his pain remains unchanged.