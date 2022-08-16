UK: Heatwave exposes 17th Century gardens, lost villages in drying reservoirs

Ancient bridges, vanished villages, and secret gardens that had been concealed for decades have been rediscovered as the country experiences its driest summer in half a century. As huge portions of England experience a drought, with some south-eastern districts seeing no rain since the beginning of August, reservoirs, lakes, and rivers in the country are running low.

While utility companies scramble to save water by enforcing hosepipe restrictions and patching leaks, history aficionados will find a rare thrill when relics from the past rise from the water.

Among these are old bridges that have been concealed from view for decades, as well as forgotten communities that were drowned while reservoirs were built.

The impacts have been visible on land as well, with parched lawns at grand mansions throughout the country revealing historic gardens that had been paved and grown over during the previous three centuries.

Longleat in Wiltshire, for example, has seen the traces of long-lost buildings, paths, fountains, and parterres from the 1600s become evident in the intense heat.

For those with a great interest in history, this should be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness these historical relics in some of Britain's most famous locales.

The 17th century settlement of West End, which was submerged when the Thuscross Reservoir was filled in, has resurfaced.

Water levels in Derbyshire's Ladybower Reservoir have dropped so low that tourists can see remnants from the former settlements of Ashopton and Derwent, which were both submerged when the reservoir was constructed in 1946.

When the water level in the reservoir is low, old buildings become apparent, as was most recently observed in 2018 amid equally dry conditions.

Severn Trent, which manages the reservoir, reports that it is now at little over 50% capacity.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.