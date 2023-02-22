UK First Lady seen wearing JW Anderson suede slippers worth $688 as she walks back to 10 Downing Street

Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the United Kingdom (UK) is widely known for her elegant approach to fashion which ranges from wearing daytime dresses, coats, and evening gowns. Murty has now been spotted sporting a pair of JW Anderson chain-detail slippers on her feet.

According to a report by the Daily Mail on Tuesday (February 22), Murty was wearing an all-black outfit including textured leggings and a lined leather jacket as she returned home after what appeared to be the school run.

Murty, mother-of-two, stepped out of her car and walked back home to Downing Street. According to the report, the JW Anderson chain-detail slippers usually retail at about $688 (around £570). But they are currently available on sale on Net-A-Porter for $481 (£399). While the footwear is marketed as slippers, its chunky detail and strong soles make it perfect for pairing with a casual dress, the report added.

Murty, the software heiress, is also a fashion designer and has sported high-street loungewear outside Downing Street.

In October last year, shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the family moved into Number 10, Akshta Murty was photographed walking around in a fur gilet from H&M paired with slippers from the White Company. And during Sunak's first bid to become the British PM last summer before he lost to Liz Truss, Akshata was pictured attending a campaign event for her husband in a navy-blue Club Monaco dress costing £165.

