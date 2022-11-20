UK: Comedian shreds £10,000 as Beckham won’t end Qatar World Cup ambassador deal

Joe Lycett, a British comedian shredded 10,000 pound ($11,900) notes on Sunday (November 20) after his ultimatum to David Beckham to step down as ambassador for Qatar at world cup, lapsed. Beckham is working for Qatar which is hosting Football World Cup. The country has been criticised for its restrictive social laws including those dealing with LGBTQ+ rights.

While giving the ultimatum, Lycett had said that he would donate the money to charity if Beckham steps down but would shred the notes in case he doesn't before the tournament began.

On Sunday (November 20), Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Lycett earlier said Beckham was a "a gay icon" who was working for Qatar, which is "one of the worst places in the world to be gay."

There hasn't been any public reaction from Beckham on the matter

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the country's organisers of the World Cup have warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

