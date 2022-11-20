LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


UK: Comedian shreds £10,000 as Beckham won’t end Qatar World Cup ambassador deal

Edited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Joe Lycett, the comedian, shredding the notes. 

Follow Us

Story highlights

On Sunday (November 20), the comedian dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Joe Lycett, a British comedian shredded 10,000 pound ($11,900) notes on Sunday (November 20) after his ultimatum to David Beckham to step down as ambassador for Qatar at world cup, lapsed. Beckham is working for Qatar which is hosting Football World Cup. The country has been criticised for its restrictive social laws including those dealing with LGBTQ+ rights. 

While giving the ultimatum, Lycett had said that he would donate the money to charity if Beckham steps down but would shred the notes in case he doesn't before the tournament began.

On Sunday (November 20), Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.

Lycett earlier said Beckham was a "a gay icon" who was working for Qatar, which is "one of the worst places in the world to be gay."

There hasn't been any public reaction from Beckham on the matter

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the country's organisers of the World Cup have warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

RELATED

British angler strikes 'The Carrot', 30kg massive Goldfish

Rare Dinosaur skeleton pulled out of auction after questions over authenticity

Nun who won the 2014 edition of Italy's 'The Voice' is now a waitress in Spain 

Topics