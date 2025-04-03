Donald Trump is facing mocking after he vowed he would put tariffs on Fentanyl — an illegal drug, in a bizarre rant.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, while slamming Republicans who he claimed were not supportive enough of his trade policy, said he would tariff "the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy".

The bizarre rant came just before Trump unveiled a raft of tariffs against enemy and ally nations alike, which economists say might plunge the world into a new global recession.

What did Trump say?

In his signature rant-like post on Truth Social, Trump named and shamed Republicans, who he claimed were not supportive enough.

He wrote: "Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalise Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy."

"They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels," he added.

Trump's rant has made him the butt of the joke, with netizens labelling him "pathetic".

X handle 'Republicans against Trump' posting a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post wrote: "Wait — does Trump actually think we can put tariffs on fentanyl that’s being smuggled from Canada? Is he really that dumb, or just a pathological liar desperately trying to drum up support for his deeply unpopular trade wars?"

Wait — does Trump actually think we can put tariffs on fentanyl that’s being smuggled from Canada? Is he really that dumb, or just a pathological liar desperately trying to drum up support for his deeply unpopular trade wars? pic.twitter.com/gDyFlRaAus — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 2, 2025

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief at conservative publication The Dispatch, wrote, "Wait. Does Trump think we can tariff the 'sale' of fentanyl into America from those Canadian drug cartels?".

Wait. Does Trump think we can tariff the “sale” of fentanyl into America from those Canadian drug cartels? pic.twitter.com/QOFT6JFqFe — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 2, 2025

"Umm what? Trump doesn’t want Congress to stop his unilateral tariffs, but how is that related to Fentanyl costs? Does he think drug cartels pay tariffs?," wrote one user.

Umm what?



Trump doesn’t want Congress to stop his unilateral tariffs but how is that related to Fentanyl costs? Does he think drug cartels pay tariffs? pic.twitter.com/OBmwsVXmmp — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2025

Commenting on a post by an account that reposts Trump's Truth Social posts on X, one user asked "Do drug dealers pay tariffs usually?," while another wrote: "You can’t “tax fentanyl” like it’s maple syrup. You can’t scream “TRAITOR” every time someone won’t kiss your ring. And you definitely can’t fix a crisis by lying, fearmongering, and blaming Canada.

This isn’t leadership. It’s a late-night meltdown."

(With inputs from agencies)