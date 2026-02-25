/Trump abducted by aliens? Cantonese opera questions mysterious disappearance of UFO files

US President Donald Trump has gained the spotlight in a Cantonese opera, which shows him getting abducted by aliens. The contemporary political satire, Trump on Show, returned to the state on Sunday (Feb 22) and included several recent references, including the US Supreme Court’s ruling against sweeping tariffs imposed on several countries.

The show, first created by feng shui master Edward Li Kui-ming in 2019, opened its fourth version on the sixth day of the Year of the Horse. The holiday blockbuster was sold out quickly.

The plot of the opera is set in 1972, and involves young Donald Trump, apparently accompanied by then US president Richard Nixon, on a trip to Beijing. The show also depicts Trump being abducted by aliens from Area 51 in the present day.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The four-hour-long show features comedy actress Elvina Kong Yan-yin, who played the role of both Trump’s daughter Ivanka and “Young Vegetable in the Market” – a Chinese pun for Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to the South China Morning Post, the show’s central “twist” involves Trump’s fictional identical twin brother, who was brought up in China and works as a caretaker at a crematorium where Liu Shaoqi, a critic of Chinese leader Mao Zedong, meets his end.

Interestingly, the show is staged shortly after Trump ordered federal agencies to identify and release government files related to UFOs and aliens on Thursday (Feb 19). However, before the files could be released, an archive containing declassified US government files on the matter disappeared overnight.