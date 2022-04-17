To celebrate end of COVID-19 mask mandate, 'Human Satan' cuts off ears: Report

To mark the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) mask mandate, a man popular as 'Human Satan' has cut off his ears.

Brazilian Michel Faro do Prado, is known as the "Human Satan" because of his extreme body transformations.

Dozens of tattoos and piercings and customized teeth are part of the body modifications he underwent over the years.

Several media outlets reported that a photo of a man, known as "Diabão" in his native country, was circulating on the social media site Reddit.

The photo showed his new looks but without his ears.

Reacting to the photo, several social media users weighed in, some cracked jokes saying, "hope he does not get an airpods or earbuds this Christmas".

Another user questioned it, saying, "He knows ears serve more purpose than holding on a mask right?"

One person said, "The point is to not look like how you looked before. People that do this many mods are trying to get as far away from how they looked as possible, so they feel relief the more and more different they look."

"I also would never do this to this level because I generally like how I look now, but that has not always been the case and I can put myself in someone’s shoes like this and understand," the user added.

Further justifying the actions, the user said, "It helps that I do have some large tattoos now and I've noticed that I actually love those parts of my body significantly more than I did before they were tattooed, so that gives me an idea on the mindset."

Prado has taken body modification to a new level by transforming himself into a "devil look-alike" and he has tattooed 80% of his body, reducing his nose size.

He has also removed one of his ring fingers to mimic a claw-like hand. He also has sharpened fangs and implanted horns.

