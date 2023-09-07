This India man gifted his wife a piece of Moon on her birthday. Here's how

A man from India's West Bengal decided to fulfill a promise he made to his wife before they got married. Sanjay Mahato had pledged to "bring the Moon" to her, and on her first birthday after their wedding, he made good on that promise. He purchased a "plot of Moon land" worth Rs 10,000 (around $120) to gift to his wife, as reported by India Today.

Mahato found his inspiration for this unique gift after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He believed that he could, in some way, fulfill his promise of bringing the Moon to his wife, by purchasing a piece of lunar land. Mahato sought assistance from Luna Society International to make this a reality.

The lunar purchase

"I bought one acre of land on the Moon for her," Mahato told India Today. The entire process took about a year to complete, and he received a registration paper that bore the label "Registered claim and deed for lunar property."

The Moon has played a significant role in Mahato and his wife's love story. They often sit in their garden, gazing at the Moon, and sharing romantic moments. Given the Moon's special place in their hearts, Mahato felt that there couldn't be a more fitting gift for their first birthday celebration as a married couple.

While private ownership of outer space is not practically possible at this time, it hasn't deterred various gifting websites from selling "pieces of moon land" and providing "certification" to buyers. This practice has gained popularity among those who wish to own a symbolic piece of the Moon.

Interestingly, Mahato is not the only individual to have ventured into such a unique gift. Last year, a teacher from Tripura purchased one acre of Moon land for himself on Valentine's Day. He cited inspiration from Bollywood stars who also own lunar property.