/The ultimate aerial powerhouses revealed: Meet the top 10 best fighter jets in the world for 2025

Fighter jets are considered as fastest, powerful, and built for air combat. Avoiding radar detection, it can also fly at high speeds and carry advanced weapons. Modern jets use stealth technology, smart sensors, and sometimes even artificial intelligence. These features help pilots spot enemies first and strike quickly. Fighter jets are designed for certain roles and missions, and it is important to excel in those areas for which it was built.

In order to be considered for the list of the best fighter jets in 2025, these aircraft need to be operational and in service. Topping the list, Russia-based aircraft, the Su-57, scored highly on agility and stealth, as it costs just $50 million a unit, which is the least expensive fighter jet that air forces of any country can acquire, according to a report in Aero Time.

Here is the list of the world's top 10 best fighter jets:

10. Dassault Rafale

It is a versatile French-based multirole fighter jet developed by Dassault Aviation, which features a delta wing and canard configuration, offering high manoeuvrability. This fighter jet is powered by two Snecma M88 engines, which can achieve speeds up to Mach 1.8 (approximately 2,222 km/h) with a range of 3,700 km. It can also carry a wide array of weapons, including laser-guided bombs and SCALP missiles. Over 500 units have been ordered globally, with recent contracts from India and Croatia.

9. Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

The Boeing F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are a series of American supersonic twin-engine, carrier-capable, multirole fighter aircraft derived from the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The F/A-18 has been in service in various forms since 1978.

The latest iteration of this series is the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, a 21st-century-compatible version that has more range, more payload and requires very less maintenance hours than the original Hornet. This series of Super hornet can reach a speed up to Mach 1.8.

8. Eurofighter Typhoon

It is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter developed by a consortium of European nations, including the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy. The aircraft, featuring a delta wing and canard design, provides excellent agility and is powered by two Eurojet EJ200 engines, which can reach speeds up to Mach 2 (approximately 2,495 km/h) and with a range of 2,900 km.

7. Sukhoi Su-35

The Sukhoi Su-35 remains one of the most formidable 4th-generation fighters in the world. Its exceptional agility is enabled by two-plane thrust vectoring, making it the only production aircraft to use this technology.

The Su-35 carries a generous weapons load of over 17,000 lbs, and this, along with its electronic warfare systems, infrared search and track (IRST) sensor, and high speed of Mach 2.25, makes it a credible force in both defensive and offensive missions. With more than 100 units currently in service and exports to countries like China and Egypt, the Su-35 is a key pillar of Russia’s tactical airpower in 2025.

6. General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon

It is the most advanced 4th-generation fighter ever built, which brings a new level of capability to air forces around the world. This fighter has Northrop Grumman’s advanced APG-83 AESA radar, which provides flexibility and quicker all-weather targeting and leverages pilots with remarkable target area detail and digital map technology that can be tailored with slew and zoom features.

5. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

It is a fifth-generation stealth fighter developed for the US Air Force which combines stealth, supercruise, and advanced avionics. It is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F119 engines, and speeds up to Mach 2.25 (approximately 2,410 km/h) and also has a range of 3,000 km.

4. Boeing F-15EX Eagle II

The US-based fighter jet 'Boeing F-15EX Eagle II' is an advanced version of the F-15, which retains the F-15's proven design while incorporating modern avionics, including the APG-82 AESA radar and digital fly-by-wire controls.

It is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F100 engines, which reach speeds up to Mach 2.5 (approximately 3,100 km/h) and has a range of 3,450 km. This aircraft can carry up to 22 air-to-air missiles, which marks the highest payload as compared to any fighter.

3. Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon

The Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon is the fifth-generation stealth fighter of China, which is developed by Chengdu Aerospace Corporation. The fighter jet features stealth design, long-range capabilities and advanced avionics. It can reach speeds up to Mach 2 (approximately 2,470 km/h) and has a range of 5,926 km.

2. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

A family of fifth-generation stealth multirole fighters II developed for the US and allied nations comes in three variants: F-35A (conventional takeoff), F-35B (short takeoff/vertical landing), and F-35C (carrier-based). It is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, which reaches speeds up to Mach 1.6 (approximately 1,975 km/h) and has a range of 2,222 km. The F-35 features advanced sensor fusion, the AN/APG-81 AESA radar, and the Distributed Aperture System (DAS).

1. Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

The Russian-made Su-57 has been designed for agility, weapons payload and stealth capability. It was designed with the focus to manage all this technology into an aircraft that costs far less than any other advanced fighter, estimating the cost per unit at just $35-$50 million.

It is the first fifth-generation stealth fighter of Russia, which is developed by Sukhoi. This aircraft features stealth shaping, supercruise capability, and advanced avionics.It is powered by two Saturn AL-41F1 engines that enable the aircraft to reach speeds up to Mach 2 (approximately 2,470 km/h) and has a range of 3,500 km. The Su-57 has the N036 Belka radar system and carrying capacity with a variety of weapons internally to maintain stealth.