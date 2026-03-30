/The sweetest crime of the century?400,000 chocolate bars vanish in massive heist in Europe

Someone just got a lifetime supply of the chocolate bar KitKat. We have heard of jewellery heists, even museum heists, but a chocolate heist is a first. 12 tons (over 400,000) of chocolate bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves ‌made off with the truck transporting them. KitKat’s parent company, Nestle, confirmed the robbery in a statement on Sunday.

"We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland," KitKat said in a Sunday Instagram statement.

Over 400,000 chocolate bars vanish

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The company said it was working with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate the case.

The truck was reportedly carrying 413, 793 bars of KitKat. The brand had introduced a new range, which was being transported from its factory in Central Italy, and had to be transported throughout Europe. But according to the official statement, the truck never reached its final destination in Poland.

The ​vehicle and the merchandise remain ​unaccounted for. Nestle did not reveal where ‌exactly ⁠the truck was lost.

Missing bars are traceable

While Nestle did not reveal where the truck was lost, KitKat, in a separate statement, said that the missing bars could be traced via a unique batch code. Anyone ⁠scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would ​receive instructions on how to ​contact ⁠KitKat.

KitKat also added a bit of humour to its statement as it said, "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that ⁠cargo ​theft is an escalating ​issue for businesses of all sizes.”

The brand also added a bit of hope for its loyal customers in the statement and said, “The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety and supply is not affected.”

Internet reacts

Followers on X reacted to the chocolate heist with interesting memes. One user pointed out, “Insurance will cover it, and this is great PR”

Another said that the oil crisis due to the war was nothing compared to this heist.