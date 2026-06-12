/The dog who saved the 1966 FIFA World Cup: How Pickles Solved football's greatest mystery

Long before England lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1966, the tournament faced a crisis that threatened to overshadow the entire event. Four months before kickoff, the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen from a public exhibition in London, sparking a nationwide manhunt that would eventually be solved by an unlikely hero, a mixed-breed collie named Pickles.

A trophy vanishes

The story began on March 20, 1966, when the Football Association (FA) agreed to display the Jules Rimet Trophy at the Stanley Gibbons Stampex exhibition, “Sport with Stamps,” held at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster. Valued at £3,000 and displayed alongside rare stamps worth an estimated £3 million, the trophy was considered one of the exhibition’s main attractions. Then-FIFA President Stanley Rous approved the display under strict security conditions. The trophy was transported by a reputable company, kept inside a locked display case, guarded by security personnel, and insured for £30,000.

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Despite these precautions, a major flaw remained. Security coverage was not continuous, leaving gaps when the exhibition was closed. Taking advantage of the lapse, a thief entered through a rear door and stole the trophy in broad daylight sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:10 pm. Even more baffling was the fact that the thief ignored the far more valuable stamp collection and took only the World Cup trophy. The theft was a major embarrassment for authorities. The Metropolitan Police had no immediate leads and conflicting witness descriptions complicated the investigation.

The ransom note

Days later, FA chairman Joe Mears received a ransom note signed by someone calling himself “Jackson.” The note read: “Dear Joe Kno doubt you view with very much concern the loss of the World Cup ... To me it is only so much scrap gold. If I don’t hear from you by Thursday or Friday at the latest I assume it’s one for the POT.” The sender demanded £15,000 for the trophy’s return.

Detective Inspector Len Buggy posed as Mears’s assistant and arranged a meeting with the alleged thief in Battersea Park. Carrying a briefcase filled mostly with newspapers, Buggy waited for the exchange. However, the suspect spotted police surveillance nearby and fled. He was quickly arrested and identified as Edward Betchley. Investigators soon discovered he was merely a middleman and did not possess the trophy. With no further leads, the investigation stalled.

Enter Pickles

Everything changed on the morning of March 27. David Corbett stepped outside his home with his dog Pickles. He planned to make a phone call from a nearby telephone box before taking his collie for a walk. As they passed a neighbor’s car, Pickles became interested in a suspicious package hidden in nearby bushes. Wrapped in newspaper and tied with string, the parcel seemed unusual enough to attract Corbett’s attention.

Recalling the moment years later, Corbett told FIFA: “I picked it up and it’s quite heavy, though not very big; it wasn’t a spectacular cup.” “At the time the IRA (Irish Republican Army) were at large, so I personally thought it was a bomb. So I put it down. Picked it up, put it down again. Then curiosity took hold. I tore a bit off the bottom and there was a plain disc. Then I tore around and there was Brazil, Germany, Uruguay. I ran back in and said to my wife: ‘I think I’ve found the World Cup!’”

Corbett immediately delivered the trophy to Cannon Row Police Station. Ironically, police initially viewed him as the prime suspect. Finding the missing World Cup trophy outside his own home seemed too incredible to be a coincidence. After extensive questioning, authorities cleared Corbett of any involvement. The investigation never conclusively determined who had originally hidden the trophy in the bushes.

Overnight celebrity

With the mystery solved, Pickles became an instant national celebrity. The collie appeared on television, starred in the film The Spy With a Cold Nose, received a medal from the National Canine Defence League (now Dogs Trust), and was rewarded with a year's supply of dog food. Corbett also received a £5,000 reward for recovering the trophy. The newfound fame came with memorable moments. Corbett later admitted to feeling embarrassed when Pickles relieved himself on elevator doors at the hotel hosting England’s World Cup winners' banquet—a celebration to which both owner and dog had been invited.

England’s historic triumph

Four months after the trophy was recovered, England completed one of the most memorable chapters in football history. The Three Lions defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 World Cup Final. Geoff Hurst scored a historic hat-trick, becoming the first player ever to achieve the feat in a World Cup final.

The record stood for 56 years until Kylian Mbappe matched it for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final.