/The 3-Body Problem murder: A Netflix deal, fatal poisoning and the most perplexing physics problem

The 3-Body Problem series, released in 2024 on Netflix, is based on the books written by Chinese author Liu Cixin. They are extremely popular worldwide and translated into more than 40 languages. Liu became the first Chinese writer to win the prestigious Hugo Award, the biggest prize awarded for the best science fiction or fantasy works. In China, the trilogy spawned a whole world with movies, video games, books, magazines and exhibits.

What is the 3-Body Problem trilogy about?



Humanity faces an alien invasion from a three-sun star system where the residents of one planet are in search of a new home. The three suns create a gravitational chaos which leads to their planet being frequently destroyed because of cosmic shifts and extreme weather. As they embark on the journey to Earth that would take 400 years, the San-Ti/Trisolaris civilisation realises they need to stop humans from advancing their technology to prevent them from fighting them when they reach Earth. So they send highly advanced, dimension-bending subatomic particles to Earth as spies and to sabotage scientific experiments.

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3-Body Problem: The Physics behind it



In our solar system, the Sun exerts a gravitational pull on all the planets that revolve around it. All of them remain in stable orbits because of the single force being exerted upon them. However, when three suns are introduced into a system, gravitational chaos occurs. The orbits become unpredictable, and the third object alters the paths of the other two; the erratic movement in turn alters the path of the third. Mathematics has no simple formula to solve this problem, as scientists cannot accurately predict how three bodies will interact far into the future.

How the 3-Body Problem led to a murder

A Netflix deal led to a fallout between Yoozoo Game founder Lin Qi and his associate Xu Yao. Yoozoo held the film adaptation rights for the science-fiction trilogy. Xu helped the billionaire gaming tycoon land the Netflix deal for the adaptation of "The 3-Body Problem" in September 2020. Lin was named an executive producer and appointed Xu to lead the 3-Body Universe in 2018.



Xu headed up a subsidiary that was in charge of all business related to all the productions related to the books, according to local news reports. In September 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to produce an adaptation of the popular books, and Xu played an important role in striking the deal. But soon after, he was sidelined, which led to resentment. According to local media reports, Xu bought highly toxic substances online, costing hundreds of thousands of yuan. This included alpha-amanitin, a lethal compound found in some poisonous mushrooms.