Teen girls complain of tics; experts link it to depression & TikTok videos

According to a report, several countries have been reporting teenage girls developing tics.

The Wall Street Journal reported the reason behind teenage girls complaining of tics could be due to depression, anxiety and TikTok videos where patients were shown with Tourette syndrome.

Tourette syndrome is reportedly a genetic disorder linked to the nervous system which causes involuntary movements with tics found mostly among boys. However, according to reports, there were cases in Germany with teen and adult girls reporting about tics.

Reports say there has been a ten-fold increase in cases of patients reporting tics which was significantly lower at one or two cases before the pandemic.

Doctors say those who developed the disease apparently suffered from depression and anxiety earlier which experts said is not typically a case of Tourette syndrome but a form of functional movement disorder.

Kids are reportedly watching the TikTok videos of the disease repeatedly, although no data or research is currently available on the phenomena which has puzzled experts.

According to research, psychological disorders which were earlier confined to a particular area has the ability to spread and now with the advent of social media, it has now spread to various locations worldwide, although a person does not develop a tic just by watching a video but the repeated watching of similar videos has worried experts.

The research showed six teenage girls were found with "explosive onset of tic-like movements".

Doctors say the disorder can be treated by moving away from social media and for parents to monitor the kinds of videos their children have been watching, also the kid should be referred to a doctor as soon as tics develop.

(With inputs from Agencies)

