Technology gone too far? A $340 Wi-Fi toaster that toasts bread to your preference

This is the day and age of convenience economy. Everything is available at the tap of a finger. Press a button and your room's lights can be turned on and off. Press another button and your drapes can be opened. However, what about that toaster, serving your staple breakfast in the morning?

Well, a certain company named Tineco is taking care of it as well. Reportedly, the company's new product, a $340 toaster that connects to your home's Wi-Fi can be used to toast bread from afar and most importantly, according to your liking and preference. It is expected to be rolled out in the markets from next month.

“Two slices don’t have to be the same, meaning that you can individually adjust the toast for each slot. Crucially, this means you no longer need to worry about “who goes first” – two people can have their ideal toast cooking away, simultaneously,” the company's description of the product reads.

For a product that is easily available for under $50 and works like a charm for most consumers, Tineco has certainly grabbed the eyeballs of the curious ones and the self-proclaimed 'early adaptors' of the technology. After all, one expects miraculous things from a product when it is priced as costly as $340.

However, the truth is, the toaster, with its patented technology, apart from storing up to 10 toasting preferences, doesn't do a lot more than its conventional counterparts.

It is a gimmick that grabs eyeballs but beyond that, it is not a practical product that can run uninterrupted for more than 10 years, which most toasters seem to do without breaking a sweat.

Adding unnecessary smart innovations only adds to the complexity of the product. One doesn't need to operate an app after waking up to have their breakfast served. However, we might be leaning towards the pessimism of things, the internet of things, to be precise. There might be individuals who may like their breakfast served in a certain way.

Can't wait for a plate that is connected to Wi-Fi and automatically arranges the items on it in a certain way that an individual likes. That will be perhaps be the pinnacle of modern-day technology.

