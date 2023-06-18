Taking a plane to work: Story of 21-year-old college intern as a super-commuter

Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old college intern from US state of South Carolina has caught the attention of social media with her unique commuting strategy. Rather than renting a place near her New Jersey summer internship, she hops on a plane from Charleston to Newark every week, highlighting the financial benefits of her untraditional approach. Her TikTok video headlined, “Why I take a plane to work" showcasing her routine has gone viral, gaining widespread attention and sparking curiosity. Cost-effective and flexible lifestyle To avoid the hefty rent of over $3,400 per month, Celentano opted for a $100 round-trip flight for her weekly in-person work as a corporate marketing intern.

This arrangement allows her to enjoy the flexibility of living with her family in South Carolina while attending the University of Virginia.

The median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan, where her internship takes place, reached a record-breaking $4,241 in April, further emphasising the cost-saving aspect of her commute. Making the most of internship experience Celentano expressed her enthusiasm for her unconventional commute, which not only saves her money but also provides her with a unique sense of adventure each week.

On her linkedin account she wrote, “My untraditional commute provides me with more lifestyle freedom, and I genuinely look forward to my weekly adventures.”

Despite the early morning wake-up call and occasional Uber rides and food expenses, she finds joy in the lifestyle freedom her arrangement offers.

Celentano's employer, Oglivy Health, is aware of her situation and has been supportive, understanding the benefits it provides her as an intern. Flying Spirit for savings By opting for Spirit Airlines, known for its budget-friendly flights, Celentano manages to keep her commute expenses relatively low. The weekly flight costs her approximately $100, and she spends an additional $100 on Uber rides to and from the airport, along with $25 on food.

In total, her commuting costs for the entire 10-week internship amount to $2,250. Savings amidst soaring rental prices Celentano estimates that she is saving at least $2,000 this summer by choosing her unique commuting strategy over renting and living in New Jersey or New York. While rental prices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Jersey City continue to reach record highs, she is fortunate to stay with her family in Charleston during this time. A perspective on financial realities and pressures Growing up witnessing the benefits and flexibility it provides, she saw it as a natural choice.

“I’ve grown up seeing the flexibility and benefits that provides their lifestyle, so I didn’t really think twice about super commuting this summer. I understand though why people were so shocked by my decision,” she told CNN.

"I've grown up seeing the flexibility and benefits that provides their lifestyle, so I didn't really think twice about super commuting this summer. I understand though why people were so shocked by my decision," she told CNN. However, she acknowledges why others find it shocking and believes it sheds light on the current cost of living and the pressures faced by young adults entering the workforce.