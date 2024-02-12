Super Bowl craze in space: ISS astronauts toss football in zero gravity. Watch

The excitement of Super Bowl LVIII has reached outer space. Sharing a post on X on Saturday (Feb 10), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) uploaded a video of two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) tossing a football in zero gravity, gearing up for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl with a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Getting some reps in before Super Bowl Sunday," NASA said. The astronauts in the video are Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara- the crew of the Expedition 70 mission. The video shows Moghbeli tossing the football at a camera. Surrounded by laptops, cables, and other equipment, Moghbeli and O'Hara can be seen laughing as the football bounces off something off-screen and comes back.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) also joined the celebrations for Superbowl Sunday. Sharing a post on X on Friday, the CSA posted a video of its Dextre robot wearing a t-shirt of a football referee. In the animated video, Dextre, the ISS' Canadian robotic helper, could be seen signalling a touchdown.

"A new referee has a fantastic view from space! Dextre, the Space_Station Canadian robotic helper, wishes you a great Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday!" the CSA said.

The Super Bowl LVIII was in overtime after the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal late in the game to tie with the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won against the 49ers in what many deemed a rematch championship game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs became the first repeat champions in two decades.