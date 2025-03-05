Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams will finally return sometime in the next few weeks from space after spending nearly nine months aboard the International Space Station. While astronauts carry out several experiments on the ISS, they also need to have some time where they can simply chill.

Williams and Butch Wilmore were supposed to stay at the ISS for only about eight days, but their trip kept stretching with a return date nowhere in sight. But the two weren't affected by it. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, they shared how they had planned a short trip, but were prepared to stay longer.

The two astronauts talked about the things they had brought with them to the ISS when a reporter asked them about what fun items they had packed for their mission.

What did Sunita Williams take to ISS?

Sunita Williams said she had brought with her a card game. She admitted that she didn't think they would be able to play in zero gravity. However, Williams told reporters the astronauts managed to get in a game and it was a lot of fun.

Meanwhile, Wilmore said that he had brought something that held sentimental value for him. He said that he had naval aviator pilot wings in gold made into a ring that he carries with him and also brought it to the ISS.

Astronaut Nick Hague said that he had brought with him some sheet music.

When will Sunita Williams return?

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been on the ISS for months now. They are expected to finally return after Crew 9 reaches the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which is not expected to happen before March 12. After that, the astronauts will engage in handover, after which the current crew will return to Earth.

Williams and Wilmore, while speaking at the press conference, didn't seem fazed by the unexpected turn of events. They said that sometimes things go a little haywire and such problems help them prepare for future missions.

Williams also shared her most memorable moment in space. She said that watching the auroras from space was extraordinary and that the "really active" sun "puts you in your place and you recognise that the universe is extremely powerful."