Starbucks is offering NFTs with coffee, here's how to get one

Metaverse is expanding and famous brands are vying for piece of the pie. Starbucks is the latest to join the list. The global mega coffee-chain will soon give its customers Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) along with their coffee. These NFTs will then lead to Starbucks experiences on the metaverse. Starbucks has also begun accepting requests to join a waitlist of people who would get early access to the Starbucks Odyssey the NFT linked program on Web3. Starbucks Odussey will be open to everyone later this year.

The company says that the new experience will build on the existing Starbucks Rewards model. It is a loyalty program Starbucks already has.

For Starbucks Odyssey, the company said it will use 'proof-of-stake' blockchain technology. This technology has been buily by Polygon and it reportedly uses less energy than older 'proof-of-work' blockchain technology.

How will the NFT program work?

When members log in to Starbucks Odyssey, they will be able to engage in 'journeys'. These will be series of activities. This may include stuff like playing interactive games or deepening knowledge about coffee and Starbucks and more

As a reward for completing the journeys, the member will be awarded a 'journey stamp' (NFT)

Starbucks also said that members will be able to also purchase 'limited edition stamps' on online marketplace within an app.

Ownership of the stamp will be secured on blockchain.

Each stamp will carry points based on how rare the stamp is. These stamps would then be able to be sold and bought on online marketplace.

As members collect more stamps they will have more points. These points will then be redeemable for unique experiences like a visit to Starbucks' Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE