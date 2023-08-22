Spotless giraffe, incredibly rare and only one of its kind in world, born at zoo in Tennessee

In one of the rarest incidents seen in the animal kingdom, a spotless baby giraffe was born at The Brights Zoo and is believed to be the only singularly coloured giraffe in the world.

The giraffe, which has not been named as of yet, was welcomed by the zoo n July 31 as the officials sought expert opinion over the spotless and fully-brown calf, reported WJHL.

“Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-coloured reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet,” said Bright’s Zoo, in a statement.

The female giraffe is uniformly brown in colour and lacks the distinctive patched pattern commonly found in giraffes and also the exceptionally long necks, they are famous for. Brights Zoo stated that the giraffe already has a height of 6ft and has been kept under the care of her mother as well as the zoo staff.

The zoo stated that it is one of a kind giraffe, as giraffes without mottled appearance are very rarely born. A system of blood vessels is present in the skin under the sports which helps giraffes in releasing heat through the centre of each patch and provides a form of thermal regulation.

However, experts have failed to explain why the baby giraffe is such a colour, as per zoo founder Tony Bright.

Every giraffe, except the Tennessee newcomer, has a unique pattern of patches and the researchers say that the animals inherit these patterns from their mothers.

Need for giraffe conservation

Brights Zoo stated that such unusual birth will probably highlight the challenges which are being faced by giraffes in the world.

Illicit poaching and fragmentation of habitat in Africa have been threatening the tallest animal in the world.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation,” said the founder of Bright's zoo, Tony Bright, while speaking to the local television news station WCYB. “Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," he added.

A contest has been announced by the zoo to name the baby giraffe. The options they have shortlisted are Kipekee, which means “unique” in Swahili; Firayali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”; and Jamella, which is “one of great beauty”.

The poll will for choosing the name will be opened by Brights Zoo on Tuesday on their Facebook page.

