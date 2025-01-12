The quiet town of Thiberville in Normandy, France, was left stunned when it inherited an astonishing fortune of $10.2 million from a man who had never set foot in the town.

Roger Thiberville, a Paris-based meteorologist, left behind the vast sum after his passing in August at the age of 91. Besides sharing a name with the town, there was no apparent connection between the benefactor and the community of 1,773 residents, as reported by The Guardian.

Strategic plans for the money

Officials are already discussing ways to make the best use of the funds. A top priority is paying off around $ 410193.30 loan used to construct a new primary school. The inheritance also comes with an added advantage—since Thiberville is a public body, the town is exempt from paying any inheritance tax. This means the entire sum will directly benefit the community.

Roger Thiberville lived a quiet and modest life in Paris, where he owned four apartments in the city’s southwest 15th arrondissement. Known for his reserved nature, no photographs of him have been found, adding to the mystery surrounding his generous act.

The unexpected inheritance amounts to five times the town’s annual budget, leaving officials and residents in disbelief. Mayor Guy Paris described the windfall as “exceptional” and shared that the town would manage the money carefully.

“We’re not going to spend it all. We’re going to manage this dowry as we’ve always done with our municipal budget – with prudence and responsibility,” Paris told a local radio station, France Bleu.

His only wish was for his ashes to be placed in the town’s cemetery, a request the mayor has vowed to fulfil, saying, “Monsieur Thiberville did not demand anything in return for his legacy, but we owe him at least that.”world