Scotland castle for sale for £1.25 million after £230 debt legal battle

A 25-year debt dispute's focal point, a castle, is now up for sale for more than £1.25 million. Since 2021, Argyll's Knockderry Castle has been the subject of a court dispute since its Belgian owner, Marian Van Overwaele, allegedly refused to pay a £230 fine.

After she refused to pay the payment relating to a bridalwear business she had in Helensburgh in 1997, Van Overwaele was declared bankrupt.The pensioner's legal expenses rose to nearly £30,000 as a result of the bill's aftermath, and she was declared legally bankrupt in 2000.

We described how the Belgian family was driven out of the castle in March 2022. She had given her brother George Amil ownership of the castle, although he and his family were still residing there.

According to The Times, after the family's attorneys claimed that all legal options had been exhausted, sheriffs eventually broke down the castle's entrance and ordered the family to leave.

Estate brokers Strutt & Parker and Shepherd Surveyors have now listed the castle, which was once thought to be Scotland's earliest instance of Victorian house architecture. However, prospective purchasers have been told that the 1850s-era building requires "major repair and refurbishment."

The remarkable Leiperian interior, which is regarded as one of the greatest residential interiors of its style in Scotland, is a major reason Knockderry Castle is Category A-listed, according to a sales brochure for the property.

