In a bizarre incident in Japan, a 43-year-old post office worker was arrested for mailing a condom filled with bodily fluids to a female colleague.

Yasuhiro Nakajima working at a post office in Neyagawa, a city about 15 kilometres (9 miles) northeast of Osaka sent the condoms and few other items in an envelope to the colleague in mid-December, according to The Japan Times.

The post office where the incident took place reported it to the police and Nakajima was arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business. Nakajima was taken into custody after the authorities identified him through handwriting analysis and DNA testing of the envelope’s contents.

Later, Nakajima, who admitted to sending the package said he took the step to "satisfy my sexual urges" but denied the charges

“I sent it to satisfy my sexual urges, but I only sent the condoms and did not disrupt business operations,” he said, according to Nippon TV.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place, envelopes containing similar content were sent to women working at more than a dozen post offices last year. Police are now trying to establish a link between the recent incident and the ones happened earlier by interrogating Nakajima.