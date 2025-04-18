'RUN,' say netizens after man finds out his girlfriend is 48, not 27: Here's what happened

A 26-year-old man has claimed that he was dating a girl for four years thinking that she was 27-year-old - but later found that she was actually ... 48-year-old. Although, the case might end you up wondering about her skincare secret, here's a serious question the man now struggles with: Should I break up with her?

The man, who shared his story on the social media platform Reddit anonymously, said that the woman lied about her age throughout the four years of their relationship. He claimed that he never doubted that she was not 27 because she looks 27!

He came to know about the lie after finding the passport of the woman, where her date of birth was mentioned as 1977 and not 1998 as she claimed to him.

"I am a 26-year-old guy, I've been dating my girlfriend for 4 years now, and she always claimed to be born in April '98, just to find out a picture of her passport in her laptop, which is '77," the man wrote on Reddit.

"I never suspected anything because to me she actually looks like she is 27 instead of 48, however there has been a few red flags during our time together that I chose to ignore since I was inexperienced ( it is my first long term relationship)," the man further said.

He then went on to narrate a few incidents that made him confused and suspicious.

He claimed that the woman was "very obsessed about her skin, and appearence in general". "All her friends are significantly older than 27. most of them in their late 30 or early 40. However I never had the chance to meet any of them, despite me introducing her to all my friends and parents," the man added.

He claimed that every time he asked to see any of her documents or IDs, she used to avoid showing him by giving silly reasons.

What was more head-turning in his claim was that he found a picture of a positive pregnancy test on her laptop that was "just 3-4 months" before he met her. But "she was never pregnant".

'My first instinct - RUN'

The Reddit post went viral, and netizens came to the rescue of the man by sharing their suggestions to handle the situation.

One Reddit user said, "... to lie about one’s age to their supposedly life partner and for that long - I would run!"

"Bro this is actually terrifying. If this is true, then this woman is quite literally a psychopath and is capable of much deeper and harmful lies. To do this to someone... for four years is... Insidious," another Reddit user wrote.

"Please, you need to get out of there. I wouldn't even confront her, she'll just lie again and manipulate you. She'd probably use that "pregnancy test" pic to say it's your child, so you stay. Bro, run," they added.

Meanwhile, one of them wrote, "IF this is true (ahem), break up. She’s lied to you consistently. Who knows what other things she’s hidden from you."

Another user suggested he should break up by narrating their own story.

"Oh dear. I’m not sure what the considerations are here. Your relationship is predicated on lies," the user said.

"I dated a guy for a year. He told me he was a cop. He lied about his job. He wasn’t. He was a reserve and worked at a gas station. I found out, told him to kick rocks, and put his shit in a box and set it on the hood of his car in the middle of the night. Don’t date liars," they added.