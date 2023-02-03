Rose Day 2023: When is Rose day? Check Date, History, significance, wishes, quotes, greetings & colours

Rose Day 2023: Valentine's Week paints the world in shades of red. As Valentine's Week 2023 is around the corner, people are excited to know about the different days of Valentine's Week. The first day of Valentine's week is Rose Day 2023. If you wish to make Valentine's Week 2023 memorable, you should start rightly with Rose Day greetings. On Rose Day, people give flowers, especially roses, to their partners to express their love. You don't need to gift roses or flowers to your lover on Rose Day. If you feel any love for a friend or family member, you can make their Rose Day by gifting them beautiful and fresh roses. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled everything you need to know about Rose Day 2023.

Happy Rose Day: Wishes, quotes & greetings

Every year, Valentine's week commences with Rose Day on February 7. Rose Day wishes are a chance to leave an honestly good first impression. Rose Day 2023 marks the love, zeal, and passion of Valentine's Week. To celebrate Rose Day, people gift roses and write quotes, letters, songs, and poems about them. So, for Rose Day 2023, we have compiled the best wishes, greetings and quotes on Rose Day.

You came into my life like a rose and filled my lonely green garden with beautiful shades of colour and fragrance of joy. Happy Rose Day to the rose that blooms in my heart.

Happy Rose Day, sweetheart! I give you these red roses. But, know one thing. No rose in this world can have the beauty you hold in your eyes.

On Rose Day, let's start a romantic Valentine's Week together. These roses might fade away. But, my love for you will never. Happy Rose Day 2023!

This Rose Day, I hope God removes all the thorns of your life and only the buds of happiness bloom. Have a beautiful and Happy Rose Day 2023!

Your presence in my life is like a rose in my garden. Everyone thinks the garden is beautiful when you're in it! Happy Rose Day 2023.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Colours & Significance

Couples celebrate Rose Day by gifting each other roses. Usually, the roses are red, as red signifies love, beauty and courage. However, you can also present your partner with a different colour rose based on their choice. On Rose Day 2023, you can also give roses to your friends.

Here's a table you can refer to on Rose Day 2023, depicting the meaning of the colour of roses.