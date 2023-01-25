Republic Day 2023 LIVE STREAMING for free: How to watch January 26 parade live streaming on mobile, Laptop, TV

Republic Day 2023 LIVE STREAMING: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. This year the theme of India's Republic Day is based on people's participation. Millions of Indians will celebrate Republic Day to honour the implementation of India's Constitution in 1950. The celebrations will start with the early morning Republic Day parade at the national capital of Delhi. It will commence from Rashtrapati Bhavan and march towards the India Gate. The Republic Day parade will highlight the diversity amongst different states of India. It will also display the arts and handicrafts native to the states. People can buy tickets to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Republic Day 2023 LIVE STREAMING: when and Where to watch?

If you are not in New Delhi or did not purchase a ticket to the live parade on January 26, you can watch it on the Doordarshan TV channel. The live coverage of the Republic Day parade will begin at 9 AM on the morning of January 26.

On the evening of January 25, a day before Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation. All India Radio (AIR) and various news channels will cover the president's address at 7 PM tonight.

How to watch the Republic Day parade live on mobile or laptop?

You can also catch the Republic Day parade live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and All India Radio. The sign language interpretation of the Republic Day commentary will also be available live. So, for people who do not have access to a TV set, you can easily stream the parade live on your mobile and laptop.