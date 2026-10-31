/Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026: History, significance and Sardar Patel's contribution to national integration

India observes National Unity Day every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in integrating hundreds of princely states into the country after Independence.

Also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the occasion marks Patel's 151st birth anniversary in 2026. The government started observing the day in 2014 to honour his contribution to national integration.

The theme for National Unity Day 2026 is "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", which highlights national integration and unity in diversity.

The main celebrations are being held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. The venue will accommodate around 25,000 people. A total of 15 tableaux will be presented, including five based on national themes and ten showcasing Gujarat.

Why is Sardar Patel's birthday celebrated as National Unity Day?

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is remembered for his role in bringing hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union after Independence in 1947.

At the time, India had more than 560 princely states, apart from the British Indian provinces. As the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Patel worked with officials, including V P Menon, and used negotiations and diplomacy to integrate these states into India.

His efforts played a major role in shaping the country and maintaining its territorial unity. National Unity Day is observed to remember his contribution and spread the message of national integration.

How is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated?

The day is marked by parades, unity pledges, cultural programmes and other activities across the country.

The main event at Ekta Nagar includes a parade featuring central and state police forces to honour their role in protecting the country's unity and security.

Schools, colleges, government offices and other institutions also organise the National Unity Pledge, encouraging citizens to protect India's unity, integrity and security.

The Run for Unity is organised at several locations to spread the message of national integration, peace and brotherhood. Schools also conduct essay-writing competitions, quizzes, speeches and drawing activities to mark the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue at Patel Chowk in New Delhi.