Powerball jackpot surges to $650 million after Saturday night drawing; Check the next drawing date & more

The Powerball jackpot has surged to approximately $650 million after no winners in the 34th consecutive drawing on Saturday night. The massive lottery amount ranks as the ninth-largest prize in the history of Powerball. It surpasses the previous record held by a $636.6 million prize, shared by winners from California and Wisconsin in 2022.

The numbers drawn in Saturday's Powerball game were 7, 23, 24, 32, and 43. Moreover, the red Powerball number was 18, and the Power Play multiplier for drawing was @2X. Three tickets, one each from California, Colorado, and Illinois, matched all five white balls, resulting in a $1 million prize each.

According to Powerball officials, there's a probability of a surge in the estimated jackpot of $650 million before Monday's drawing. If it increases by $30 million, it will climb the eighth rank in the list of largest Powerball jackpots.

Here's a list of the largest Powerball jackpots recorded in history.

7 November 2022: $2.04 billion

13 January 2016: $1.586 million

27 March 2019: $768.4 million

23 August 2017: $758.7 million

6 February 2023: $754.million

20 January 2021: $731.1 million

4 October 2021: $699.8 million

27 October 2018: $687.8 million

5 January 2022: $632.6 million

The ongoing jackpot prize has been increasing steadily. It began when a fortunate ticket holder from Ohio matched all six winning numbers, resulting in a massive $252.6 million win. The jackpot surpassed the impressive milestone of half a billion dollars last week. Currently, the Powerball jackpot is the second-largest of 2023. In February, a woman from Washington won an astounding $754.6 million. Her remarkable win secured fifth place in the list of largest Powerball jackpots. When is the next Powerball jackpot drawing? Powerball jackpot drawing occurs three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, at 10:59 PM ET. The next Powerball jackpot drawing is on 10 July 2023.

Powerball is an extensively played game, available in 45 states of the United States of America. Each play costs $2. The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) supervises the operation of the game.

When someone participates in Powerball, they choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and another number between 1 and 26. During each drawing, the Powerball officials draw numbers from two separate drums. The first drum contains the five white balls, while the second holds the red Powerball. A player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball. The jackpot begins at $20 million and increases until someone claims it. When no one grabs the prize, it carries over to the subsequent drawing.

