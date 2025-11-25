/Planning to go out? Here's how you can check live air quality easily on Google Maps

Google Maps shows hourly AQI updates on a 0–500 scale: Good (0–50, green), Satisfactory (51–100, yellow), Moderate (101–200, orange), Poor (201–300, red), Very Poor (301–400, purple) and Severe (401–500, maroon), with higher values indicating worse pollution.
Soon after winter arrived in India, multiple cities across the country began experiencing poor air quality. Among the most affected regions remains the national capital, Delhi, which marks the worst-affected region of India. As per the aqi. in data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 435 on Tuesday, around 9 AM.
Meanwhile, over rising concerns related to air pollution, several people resort to real-time air quality data before heading outside their homes. To support this, Google Maps has come up with a feature depicting real-time AQI of the areas across India, so that people can plan their everyday activities with greater caution.
The AQI can be checked on both its mobile app and desktop site, displaying pollution levels through an easy-to-read colour scale. The index runs from green, indicating good air quality, to dark red, marking dangerous conditions. This data helps users judge whether it’s safe to work out outdoors, modify travel plans or take protective steps like wearing a mask.
Google Maps displays air quality using an hourly updated Air Quality Index (AQI) scale ranging from 0 to 500, where lower numbers indicate cleaner air and higher values signal worsening pollution, categorised as Good (0–50, green), Satisfactory (51–100, yellow), Moderate (101–200, orange), Poor (201–300, red), Very Poor (301–400, purple) and Severe (401–500, maroon).
Update the app
Open Google Maps
Tip: If you use Maps on desktop, open maps.google.com in your browser — the steps are similar.
Search for a location
Open the layers menu
Select “Air Quality”
Read the colour-coded scale