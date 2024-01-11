Passenger falls off Air Canada plane after opening cabin door, apprehended

A passenger on board an Air Canada aircraft suffered the shock of his life after he abruptly opened the door of the plane and ended up landing directly on the tarmac.

The incident took place on Monday (Jan 8) at Pearson International Airport of Toronto. The flight, bound for Dubai from Toronto, was delayed by six hours due to the shocking incident.

According to the career, the passenger on Flight AC056 did not proceed to their seat after boarding, but instead opened a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft. This led to his fall onto the tarmac, from a good 20 feet height. The incident happened as the plane was taxied at the gate of the Toronto airport.

The man was soon apprehended by the responding authorities and taken to hospital for treatment. According to Newsweek, a police investigation determined the individual was "in a state of crisis" and that they suffered minor injuries. The status of their current condition is unclear.

A spokesperson of Air Canada said it was aware of the incident and has already launched an investigation. "We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed," the airline said in a statement.

Previous such instances

In 2018, a tragedy occurred when an Emirates Airline flight attendant fell to her death from the emergency door of a Boeing 777 at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda while the aircraft was parked at a gate.

During the same year, another incident involved an Air India flight attendant who was hospitalised after falling onto the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. This occurred as she was closing the door of a Boeing 777 during pushback from the gate, resulting in severe injuries including fractures in both heels and soft tissue damage in her chest, abdomen, and lower spine.