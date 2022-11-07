Pakistan police officer becomes overnight millionaire after $1.2 million is deposited in his account

A police officer in the southern city of Karachi in Pakistan has a story to tell his future generations. Reportedly, Aamir Gopang received $1.2 million in his bank account from an unknown source which included his salary.

When the authorities got to know about the transfer of the money, an investigating officer from Karachi's Bahadurabad police station was dispatched to look into the matter. The officer had a look of astonishment and shock in equal measures as he learnt that Gopang sat upon $1.2 million to his name.

When quizzed by the local media about his transformation into an overnight millionaire, Gopang said he was equally shocked.

“I was shocked because let alone having seen so much money, I have never had more than a few thousand rupees in my account,” said Gopang.

“I only came to know about it when the bank contacted me and informed me that 100 million rupees ($1.2 million) were transferred to my account."

When the bank realised the rather exorbitant transfer of money into an ordinary police officer's account, they quickly froze Gopang's bank account. His ATM card was blocked by the bank authorities as well.

When the police delved deeper into the matter, they found a similar incident had transpired in two other places. Reportedly, in the city of Larkana and Sukkur, several police officers had similarly received large amounts of money in their bank accounts.

In Larkana, three officers received $600,000 in their accounts while in Sukkur, a solitary officer had the same amount deposited in his account.

The authorities investigating the matter believed that all three cases may be interconnected. However, the officers in Larkana have denied having any knowledge about the money or its source.

“All three have denied any knowledge of how the large amounts of money came into their accounts,” said the spokesperson of Larkana police.

