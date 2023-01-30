Pakistan govt hikes petrol, diesel prices; check the updated price list here

Pakistan's economic crisis is worsening day by day and it is inching closer to a financial collapse. The Shehbaz Sharif government on Sunday added to the burden of its inflation-stricken citizens when it hiked petrol and diesel prices by Pakistani Rupee 35 per litre and Pakistani Rupee 18 per litre for kerosene.

The major development came a day after its Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is the only country founded in the name of Islam and "Allah is responsible for its development and prosperity".

The increased prices of diesel, petrol and kerosene

Prices were previously changed once every two weeks, from the first to the 16th of each month. It was announced that the new prices would come into effect on 29 January at 11 am. After the increase, the cost of petrol, high-speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel oil was set at ₹249.80, ₹262.80, ₹189.83, and ₹187 per litre, respectively.

"We have decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by ₹35 each. The price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been increased by ₹18 each," Dar said.

Check the updated price of petrol, diesel, and kerosene in Pakistan:

Type Price Premium (Super) Rs. 159.86 /Ltr High-Speed Diesel Rs. 154.15 /Ltr Light Speed Diesel Rs. 123.97 /Ltr Kerosene Oil Rs. 126.56 /Ltr

There is no petrol at fuelling stations in Pakistan:

According to a report by Dawn, long queues were seen at several petrol pumps and people who were waiting in the queue, said that the wait time at the fuelling stations was more than an hour. Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are the most affected cities as oil marketing companies reduced their import.

According to multiple local media reports, edible oil was sold at Rs 600 per litre even in the first week of August and ghee at nearly Rs 700 per litre. The situation turned grimmer after the deadly floods, wherein more than 2,000 people were killed and thousands went missing.